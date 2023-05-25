Thursday, May 25, 2023
Six Fijians to feature in Kilik Cup

Fijian centre Samu Kerevi. Photo Courtesy: Planet Rugby

Six Fijians will feature in the Kilik Cup clash between the Barbarians and the World XV at Twickenham on Monday.

Former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will lead the Barbarians which includes Flying Fijians centre Setareki Tamanivalu and blockbusting Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi, who made a strong return from an ACL injury which he sustained during the Commonwealth 7s last year.

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra, veteran Flying Fijian and London Irish forward Api Ratuniyarawa, Olympic Games gold medalist Kaminieli Rasaku and Edinburgh number eight Viliame Mata will feature for the World XV coached by former All Blacks head Steve Hensen.

The match will kick off at 4am.

The teams:

Barbarians: Forwards: Nic Dolly, Taulupe Faletau, Alun Wyn Jones, Stephan Lewies, Steven Luatua, Enrique Pieretto, Carlu Sadie, Rob Simmons, Harry Thacker, Sione Vailanu, Aron Wainwright, Alex Waller, Tom West, Kai Yamamoto.

Backs: Gareth Anscombe, Quade Cooper, Aaron Cruden, Francois Hougaard, Sam Johnson, Samu Kerevi, Tevita Li, Jack Maunder, Adam Radwan, Taichi Takahashi, Seta Tamanivalu.

World XV: Forwards: Fraser Brown, Niccolò Cannone, Elliot Dee, Allan Dell, Harry Hockings, Wyn Jone, Oli Kebble, Michele Lamaro, Viliame Mata, Jordi Murphy, Sebastian Negri, Api Ratuniyarawa, Marcus Street.

Backs: Bryn Hall, Adam Hastings, Israel Folau, Ngani Laumape, Sbu Nkosi, Rhys Patchell, Nick Phipps, Charles Piutau, Semi Radradra, Kaminieli Rasaku.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
