Skipper and Farebrother cost over $1m: Mazey

Fiji Rugby Board Trustee chair Peter Mazey says holding the Skipper Cup competition and Farebrother costs over one million dollars.

Mazey said the Fiji Rugby figures showed an income of $700,000 but the Board Trustees have calculated a loss amounting $215,000.

He also said that they are aware that Fiji Rugby has incurred a loss of more than $3.5 million while $800,000 in the bank has over-dropped as well.

“We are paying players’ salaries, they are getting allowance plus their accommodation, airfares, clothing, shoes and everything is getting paid.”

“Even though players were asking for a large allowance, they already had their salaries.”

Fiji Rugby Union trustee Jenny Seeto also revealed that the national 7s program suffered a major $1.5 million loss upon the conclusion of this season’s HSBC Series.

Seeto said the trustees were given the financial statement of the 7s season which ended in May this year.

She said the trustees had dug deep to see that less profit was made and found out that both the men’s and women’s programs were operating at a loss.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
