Skipper confident Kulas will bounce back

Digicel young Kulas Captain Adi Bakaniceva is confident they will bounce back against Papua New Guinea in the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship on Wednesday.

Host nation Fiji went down 3-nil fighting to defending champions New Zealand in the opening Group B match this week and Bakaniceva said they will not underestimate PNG.

“New Zealand was a strong team but we will make a comeback.”

“It’s not over for us because we got another game left and we just need to prepare for that and beat PNG.”

“The girls are aware how important the second match is for us and we’ll try to get a win for our families and fans that have been very supportive.”

“We are not aware of how PNG plays and like the coach says, ‘every team is unpredictable’ but we just need to work on our defence and finishing because we lacked that in the game.”

The Kulas will face Papua New Guinea at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium on Wednesday.