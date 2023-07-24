Skipper Cup resumes this week

Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed the third Round of the Skipper Cup competition and Inkk Farebrother Challenge will resume on Saturday.

The competition was given a break last week due to the Pacific Nations Cup match between the Flying Fijians and Tonga at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Only one match of the round was played last week where Macuata registered a 38-21 win over Yasawa at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Nadroga will host Tailevu at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while neighbours Naitasiri and Namosi will battle at Ratu Cakobau Park and the clash between Suva and Nadi will take place at the HFC Bank Stadium.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.