Skipper Cup takes a week’s break

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that the Skipper Cup Competition will go on a one-week break.

This is for the Pacific Nations Cup Round 1 between the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and Ikale Tahi at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

The third Round of matches will be played at 3pm next Saturday.

Nadroga will host Tailevu at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Macuata takes on Yasawa at Subrail Park, Naitasiri will battle against Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva will face Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, head coach Simon Raiwalui will announce the final match squad on Thursday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
