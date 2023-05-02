Skipper Derenalagi back in training

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has confirmed that regular Skipper Meli Derenalagi is back in training for the match against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Byrne said Derenalagi has recovered from a hamstring injury that he sustained in the second half of the round six clash against the Melbourne Rebels at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last month.

He said the Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist will be in line for a spot in this week’s crucial match.

Byrne also mentioned that seasoned Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge has begun training with the team and will be set to make his debut in the next three weeks.

Drua will take on the Hurricanes at 2.05 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.