Slow start was our downfall: Goundar 

Army football coach Hitesh Goundar says, conceding an early goal because of a slow start was their biggest blunder in their 1-1 draw against the Fiji Police Force in the 2023 Sukuna Bowl challenge at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Vatuwaqa today.

Labasa midfielder Mohammed Zaid scored the opening goal for Police in 34th minute as Military trailed by 1-0 at the break but managed to get the equaliser in the early second half.

“It’s just that we fell behind early in the match. Our plan was not to concede the early goal, unfortunately, that cost us throughout the opening half where we started to play catch up game.”

“At the break, we just reminded the boys the sacrifices they and the officials made and I think that hit them hard which saw our first goal come in.”

“A good performance from the players as we had a squad mixed with senior and new players and it was a good challenge from the Police team also. We caught them napping and that’s when we scored. In the past we have lost to the Police but today, we levelled against them so I’m happy with the result and the military officers.”

As per the challenge rules, when both teams are tied to a result at full time, the reigning champions get to keep the trophy.