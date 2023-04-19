Smith appointed coach of Waikato FPC

Former Flying Fijians captain Greg Smith has been appointed the new Head Coach of the Waitomo Group: Waikato Farah Palmer Cup Team.

The Fijiana 15s assistant coach who also is the Chiefs Manawa forwards coach in the Super Rugby Aupiki season, brings a host of experience to his former provincial ladies side.

Director of Rugby, Andrew Strawbridge, said Smith’s inclusion was a boost for the side.

“We are delighted to have someone of Greg’s calibre leading out team in 2023.” Strawbridge said.

“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role and has a proven track record of developing players and achieving success at all levels of the game.”

Smith echoed similar sentiments adding he was excited about the opportunity to coach Waikato FPC.

“I am thrilled to be back with such a proud rugby union with a rich history of success,” Smith said.

“Waikato has a strong rugby culture, and I look forward to continuing to coach in the women’s game and to build on the success the team has achieved in a past while forging a new path for the future of this great province.”

Smith takes over with immediate effect and will prepare his team for the upcoming 2023 Farah Palmer Cup season.