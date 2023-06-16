SODELPA actively dealing with financials: Takayawa

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is actively dealing with the financial setbacks to settle its debt indicated in the financial account for the Year Ending 31 December 2022.

Responding to the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s statement on the finances of the Party, General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa said that they are making the necessary arrangements to settle certain accounts and have paid off a significant portion of the debt.

Takayawa said it is true that SODELPA had incurred a liability of $297,000 and that there are some uncertainty regarding the Party’s ability to generate adequate cash flows – and that total liabilities exceeds the Party’s total assets, resulting in a net deficiency in assets of $255,685.

“SODELPA has taken decisive actions to streamline our operations and to reduce the Party’s expenses. One of the significant areas where we have implemented substantial cost-saving measures is our office management.”

“We have engaged volunteers to efficiently manage our offices, reducing personnel costs while maintaining a high level of services for the public and our members.”

“This demonstrates the Party’s commitment to prudent financial management and fiscal responsibility.”

Takayawa stated the existing challenges will not deter the Party and is confident that steps taken will pave the way forward for SODELPA.

He said the Party is dedicated to enhancing its financial stability through sound financial planning, efficient resource allocation and continued engagement with supporters through fundraising.

“SODELPA will continue to work diligently to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Party, essentially for the effective representation of the people who have placed their trust in us,” Takayawa added.