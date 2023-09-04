Monday, September 4, 2023
SODELPA can move vote of no confidence: Sayed-Khaiyum

General-Secretary of the FijiFirst Party, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) can move a motion of no confidence in Parliament and suggest an alternative person as Prime Minister.

Sayed-Khaiyum said this is the legal alternative the party can take if they no longer want to be part of the Coalition Government.

Sayed-Khaiyum said politically, this is up to SODELPA and it remains their choice.

He said the interesting thing is FijiFirst offered SODELPA a far better deal during negotiations before the formation of Government than what they are getting now.

“It would have ensured the longevity for SODELPA, and unfortunately they were not wise enough to look at the long-term. Unfortunately, for them, as you know the way that the Management Board voted, we lost by one vote.”

“People, who should not have voted, had voted. Internal things had happened in their Party, they did not look at the long-term of the Party and more so, they did not look at the long-term of the country too,” Sayed-Khaiyum added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
