SODELPA execs meet over Radrodro’s dismissal

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Working Committee is currently meeting at the party Secretariat in Suva.

This urgent meeting was triggered by the Prime Minister’s announcement last night to dismiss Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro from Cabinet.

SODELPA President, Ratu Roragaca, Vice-President Filimoni Soqeta, Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa and Roko Avenito Kolikata are among the attendees.

Also, part of the working committee meeting is Radrodro.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka is currently away in India on an official engagement.