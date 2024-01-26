Friday, January 26, 2024
SODELPA is free to do as it wills: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka did not mince his words and suggested that the Social Democratic Liberal Party is free to go into a Coalition with FijiFirst.

Speaking to the media, the Prime Minister said that SODELPA should inform the Coalition Partners of its decision and that the Party would also need to withdraw from the Coalition Parties Agreement.

Responding to questions on threats that it is highly considering joining FijiFirst as a Coalition Partner, Rabuka said: “SODELPA is free to do that, but first of all they’ll have to inform the other two parties to break away to withdraw from the coalition agreement.”

The Prime Minister also suggested that Government does not have any expectations of SODELPA management board meeting today.

“SODELPA will come up with a resolution, whether it is consensus or majority, and we will wait for it,” the Prime Minister said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
