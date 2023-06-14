Wednesday, June 14, 2023
SODELPA to hold AGM next Saturday

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will hold its Annual General Meeting next Saturday, on June 24, at the Fiji Teacher’s Association Hall, along Knolly Street.

According to SODELPA’s constitution, the Party cannot hold its AGM no later than June 30.

Speaking to FijiLive, SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa said the party is calling on its members to pay up their membership fees, which are already due.

Takayawa said on the agenda is the Party’s Leader’s Report, the General Secretary’s Report, financial accounts, the Party’s audited accounts and other matters brought forward on the day by its members.

He also indicated that the Party is also looking for funds and welcomes any donations that in kind, cash or in stock and hopes that any donations in cash is in line with Electoral Laws that’s in place.

The Annual General Meeting will begin at 9am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
