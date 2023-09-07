Thursday, September 7, 2023
Solar-powered water project for Nakini Village

Nakini Village, located in the heart of Naitasiri province, unveiled an innovative water project, marking a significant step towards improved water accessibility for its residents.

The village will benefit from an innovative combination of a solar-powered water pump and an Ecological Purification System (EPS) to ensure a consistent supply of clean water.

The Government-backed initiative, which saw an investment of $171,000, aims to harness renewable energy solutions while addressing water source challenges.

The goal is clear: enhance the availability of potable water, especially in remote areas facing outdated infrastructure issues.

Highlighting the significance of this venture, Minister for Public Works Transport and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau said this approach is paramount for advancing water accessibility.

He said the pilot project in Nakini, if successful, will pave the way for similar systems across Fiji, ensuring water access for all.

The system’s holistic approach involves solar-powered water extraction, purification, and seamless distribution to community taps.

This model could potentially redefine how remote regions address their water challenges.

With a vision for a greener future, the Government, in collaboration with the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), is exploring climate financing avenues for similar solar-powered water solutions in distant communities.

Village elder, Eroni Koroiwaca, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the government’s initiative.

“We’re grateful for the government’s timely intervention. We’re optimistic about a brighter future and remain committed to joining hands for continued development,” Koroiwaca remarked.

With this initiative, Nakini Village hopes to set a precedent for other communities, showcasing the potential of sustainable technology in addressing fundamental challenges.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
