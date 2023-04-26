Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Solarisation grant for two Health Centres

Cabinet has agreed to a grant assistance of USD 50,000 from the International Solar Alliance (ISA) for the solarisation of two health centres at Daviqele, Nabukelevu Kadavu and Dakuibeqa, Beqa.

The project will provide 24 hours solar power supply to the two facilities.

The project will include the installation of an eight kilowatt solar system with a battery capacity of 20kWh for each of the health centres.

The system will provide 24 hours supply to the health facilities.

The Department of Energy had consulted with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the two health centres were identified.

ISA will engage the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited based in New Delhi, India as the Project Management Consultant (PMC).

A tripartite agreement between the ISA, NTPC Limited and the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services outlining the responsibilities of the respective parties for the project, will be executed.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
