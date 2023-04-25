Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Solomon attacker boosts Tailevu Naitasiri  

Tailevu Naitasiri has signed Solomon Islands national representative Carlos Liomasia to add more depth and scoring prowess to its attack force.

The 28-year-old former Henderson Eels attacking forward joined the team last week and took the field in the second half in their 2-1 loss to Nadroga on Sunday.

With game time and training sessions with the Tagi Vonolagi coached Security System Management Inc/Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri FC, he is expected to click and form a good partnership with the likes of Jone Naraba, Mosese Nabose, France Catarogo and Epeli Valevou.

Meanwhile, Tailevu Naitasiri will host second placed Lautoka at 1pm on Sunday at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Sky Blues are currently in seventh spot with 6 points and will need a positive result to stay in contention for a spot in next month’s Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
