Solomon Islanders to boost Jetsetters

Nadi Football Association is in the process of signing two Solomon Islands national reps for this season.

President Mohammed Mohin Rafiq said they identified the two players through their agents in the Solomon Islands.

“We have applied for their International Transfer Certificate already,” he said.

“One is a strong midfielder and the other is a striker. They will add more depth to the side this season.”

Rafiq also confirmed that no player has applied to leave the district so far and they are happy to retain all key members of the team.

He said they might sign few local players in the coming days and are waiting for green-light from a team supporter in New Zealand to provide funding.

Rafiq is also pleading with the business community in Nadi to come forward and support the team as they look to do better this year and win a couple of tournaments.