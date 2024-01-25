Thursday, January 25, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Solomon Islanders to boost Jetsetters

Nadi Football Association is in the process of signing two Solomon Islands national reps for this season.

President Mohammed Mohin Rafiq said they identified the two players through their agents in the Solomon Islands.

“We have applied for their International Transfer Certificate already,” he said.

“One is a strong midfielder and the other is a striker. They will add more depth to the side this season.”

Rafiq also confirmed that no player has applied to leave the district so far and they are happy to retain all key members of the team.

He said they might sign few local players in the coming days and are waiting for green-light from a team supporter in New Zealand to provide funding.

Rafiq is also pleading with the business community in Nadi to come forward and support the team as they look to do better this year and win a couple of tournaments.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

OFC aims to introduce VAR by 2025

Plans to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) into OFC competit...
Rugby

Lomani is most experienced Drua rep...

Scrum-half Frank Lomani will enter the 2024 edition of Super Rugby ...
Football

Nadi retains Swamy for new season

Veteran coach Kamal Swamy has been reappointed as Nadi’s head coach...
News

PSC makes two new PS appointments

The Public Service Commission has appointed Ratu Meli Nacuva as Per...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

OFC aims to introduce VAR by 202...

Football
Plans to i...

Lomani is most experienced Drua ...

Rugby
Scrum-half...

Nadi retains Swamy for new seaso...

Football
Veteran co...

PSC makes two new PS appointment...

News
The Public...

FRA to carry out road works in N...

News
The Fiji R...

FICAC investigates Gavoka and o...

News
The Fiji I...

Popular News

Tuwai and Gollings clear misunde...

Rugby
Dual Olymp...

Policeman remanded, case transfe...

News
A policema...

Oppenheimer leads Oscar contende...

Entertainment
Nomination...

Heavy rain, flood warning for Fi...

News
A heavy ra...

Musa’s involvement not rul...

News
Minister f...

Friday graces Coral Coast 7s

Rugby
Renowned r...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

OFC aims to introduce VAR by 2025