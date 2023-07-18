Solomon mother thankful for ‘Gift of Life’

Young mother Larisah Kepo has heartily thanked the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Nasese for the successful heart surgery of her one-year-old son, Alfred Kafui.

Kepo, who is one of the six mothers from the Solomon Islands to have brought her child for the operation at the hospital, said this is the best ‘Gift of Life’ her family has received.

“The hospital and the doctors are human in disguise of God,” an emotional mother said.

“If it wasn’t for this hospital then I don’t know if my child would have survived or not,”

“This foundation has blessed not only our child but our family as well. He is my only son and seeing him walk out from the successful surgery was the happiest moment of my life.”

The 23-year-old revealed that doctors had informed the family that her child had a congenital heart disease at birth and would require surgery but it wasn’t conducted in the Solomon Islands.

“Nobody in our family ever suffered from heart problems and it’s the first time for us to hear about my son. I was scared because I did not know what to do.”

“We asked the doctors for the cure and they told us that only surgery can help him but that would cost a lot overseas.”

“My family depends on farming and financially we were not good. We struggled hard to collect money for the treatment and it was not working our way.”

Kepo added that she had a lot of faith in God and knew that he would have mercy on the family.

“When he was seven months old, he couldn’t breathe properly so we had to take him to the hospital.”

“We were lucky that the health centre in Solomon told us that a team from Fiji came and is doing the screening. I got my son screened and they told us about the treatment and we said yes this year.”

“We just collected our airfare and came for the treatment. I had faith in God that my son will be treated and because of that faith, my son has got a new lease of life.”

“We are just thankful that we did not have to undergo financial trouble because my family has been facing a lot of hardships and the cost of living is just too high.”