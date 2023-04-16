Sunday, April 16, 2023
Solutions is key to health sector: Minister

The Ministry of Health has acknowledged that there are challenges and problems faced in the past and that quick and long-term solutions are needed.

Speaking at the 64th Fiji Nursing Association AGM, Minister Responsible Antonio Lalabalavu said nurses are the backbone of any health sector and their roles are crucial to all aspects of health services.

Lalabalavu said that finding solutions to these problems and challenges cannot happen overnight, and I urge you all to bear with me and give me a chance, whether it takes 100 days more or two or three years.

“Please weather the storms with me.”

Dr Lalabalavu said that the Ministry of Health is continuing to push for better staff living and working standards because you are at the front line of any response to major incidents and exposed to high levels of risk.

He added that Fiji’s healthcare workers need to be well-supported, appropriately remunerated and capable health care professionals who are compassionate and caring.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
