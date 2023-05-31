Wednesday, May 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sotutu rested for Highlanders clash

Blues have opted to rest Number 8 Hoskins Sotutu, who shares links to Fiji, for their Round 15 Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Highlanders on Friday.

Sotutu scored a crucial try for the Blues in their 36-25 win over the Hurricanes last week but Head Coach Leon MacDonald has opted to give the All Black some time off.

In-form wing Mark Telea, who scored a hat trick of tries last week, is set to play his 50th Super Rugby Pacific match, coinciding with the timely return of Captain Dalton Papalii.

The Gordon Hunter Trophy is also up for grabs on Friday night, with the Blues looking to retain the trophy and honor their former coach with a performance befitting of the esteem he is held in by both teams.

The Blues will take on the Highlanders at Eden Park at 7.05pm.

Blues: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Nepo Laulala, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Anton Segner, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Mark Telea, Zarn Sullivan.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Rob Rush, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Major sponsor extends stay with Fij...

Swire Shipping has extended its naming rights sponsorship of the Fi...
Fiji Fact 2023

We are in an unpredictable group, s...

Undefeated Rewa coach Roderick Singh says they are drawn in a tough...
Entertainment

50 Cent announces one-off Auckland ...

50 Cent will have a show in Auckland, New Zealand this year as part...
News

Motor spirit, premix prices to incr...

Price of motor spirit and premix will increase from tomorrow 1 June...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Major sponsor extends stay with ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

We are in an unpredictable group...

Fiji Fact 2023
Undefeated...

50 Cent announces one-off Auckla...

Entertainment
50 Cent wi...

Motor spirit, premix prices to i...

News
Price of m...

Korea to upscale support for Fij...

News
The Republ...

Gavoka attends inaugural summit ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Drua focus on contact, ball rete...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

GCC endorses revised lease distr...

News
The Great ...

Korea to upscale support for Fij...

News
The Republ...

Gavoka attends inaugural summit ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Motor spirit, premix prices to i...

News
Price of m...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Major sponsor extends stay with Fijian Drua