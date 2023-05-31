Sotutu rested for Highlanders clash

Blues have opted to rest Number 8 Hoskins Sotutu, who shares links to Fiji, for their Round 15 Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Highlanders on Friday.

Sotutu scored a crucial try for the Blues in their 36-25 win over the Hurricanes last week but Head Coach Leon MacDonald has opted to give the All Black some time off.

In-form wing Mark Telea, who scored a hat trick of tries last week, is set to play his 50th Super Rugby Pacific match, coinciding with the timely return of Captain Dalton Papalii.

The Gordon Hunter Trophy is also up for grabs on Friday night, with the Blues looking to retain the trophy and honor their former coach with a performance befitting of the esteem he is held in by both teams.

The Blues will take on the Highlanders at Eden Park at 7.05pm.

Blues: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Nepo Laulala, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Anton Segner, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Mark Telea, Zarn Sullivan.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Rob Rush, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam.