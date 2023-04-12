Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Fund praised for investment success

The i-Taukei Trust Fund has been lauded for its prudent investment policies, earning itself superior returns while complying with the i-Taukei Trust Fund Act and enhancing the long-term value of the Trust.

This was highlighted by the Opposition MP Alipate Tuicolo in his presentation on the Review Report of the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board 2019 Annual Report.

Tuicolo said the Fund achieved a gross revenue of $8.1 million in 2019 compared to $3.9 million the previous year.

He said the Fund’s investments continue to grow satisfactory during the year – This was a direct result of the review of the treasury function and the full settlement of the $8 million loan.

“Shares in RB Patel and the Fijian Holdings Limited increased during the year due to a share split. The fund’s investment at the Radisson Blu Resort Denarau business area continues to generate positive returns.”

Tuicolo added that the i-Taukei Trust Fund has carried a huge amount of work towards the effort of strategic investment and foresight in the development of the fund.

Mercer (Australia) has also conducted an independent assessment of the Fund’s effective stewardship of its investment, which is vital in fulfilling its mandate.

In the report, it assures the Fund that its investment policies and portfolios are sufficient to provide maximum returns necessary to meet its mandated targets.

The fund’s 2019 Annual Report was tabled in Parliament last week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
