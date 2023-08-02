Wednesday, August 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Southern derby to kick start BOG

The 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants will kick off next Friday in Nadi with a mouth-watering clash between southern giants and arch rivals Suva and Rewa.

The high intensity fixture featuring some of the best footballers in the country is expected to be played under a strong western heat at 1.30pm.

Fiji FACT champions Lautoka will take the field next against Navua before the official opening at 5.30pm.

Champions Labasa will face Ba in the third match of the opening day at 6pm while host Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri will bring the curtains down with their clash at 8pm.

On Saturday, Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri will open the proceedings with their clash at 1pm, Labasa will face Rewa at 3pm,  Suva and Ba will clash at 5pm and the day will end with a battle between neighbours Nadi and Lautoka at 7pm.

On Sunday, Labasa will take on Suva at 11am, Lautoka will come up against Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm, Nadi and Navua will clash at 3pm and the last group match of the tournament will be played between Ba and Rewa at 3pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Vendor content, price of imported f...

A vendor at the Suva Municipal Council is content with the Governme...
News

Vendor unmoved by reinstatement of ...

A vendor who has been operating at the Suva Municipal Market for th...
News

FRCS appoints two new board directo...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) has announced the appoi...
News

Particulars of offence in Qiliho tr...

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has amended the p...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Vendor content, price of importe...

News
A vendor a...

Vendor unmoved by reinstatement ...

News
A vendor w...

FRCS appoints two new board dire...

News
The Fiji R...

Particulars of offence in Qiliho...

News
The Office...

Vodafone Fiji staff bag awards i...

Business
Vodafone F...

Bradley appointed CEO of Sea Fij...

Business
Truman Bra...

Popular News

Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in D...

Football
A late goa...

Jonas Bros announce 50 new tour ...

Entertainment
The Jonas ...

Poor decisions let Nadi down: Po...

Rugby
Defending ...

Kalounivale handed three match s...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Upgraded security feature for M-...

Business
Vodafone F...

FNPF announces revised withdrawa...

News
The Fiji N...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Vendor content, price of imported fruits to rise