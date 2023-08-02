Southern derby to kick start BOG

The 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants will kick off next Friday in Nadi with a mouth-watering clash between southern giants and arch rivals Suva and Rewa.

The high intensity fixture featuring some of the best footballers in the country is expected to be played under a strong western heat at 1.30pm.

Fiji FACT champions Lautoka will take the field next against Navua before the official opening at 5.30pm.

Champions Labasa will face Ba in the third match of the opening day at 6pm while host Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri will bring the curtains down with their clash at 8pm.

On Saturday, Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri will open the proceedings with their clash at 1pm, Labasa will face Rewa at 3pm, Suva and Ba will clash at 5pm and the day will end with a battle between neighbours Nadi and Lautoka at 7pm.

On Sunday, Labasa will take on Suva at 11am, Lautoka will come up against Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm, Nadi and Navua will clash at 3pm and the last group match of the tournament will be played between Ba and Rewa at 3pm.