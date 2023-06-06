Special flight for Drua vs Crusaders match

Fans of the Fijian Drua in Fiji can watch the historic Super Rugby Pacific playoff against the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium with the Fiji Airways Super Fan Experience this weekend.

Fiji Airways has worked out a special package for Fijians to cheer from the stands as the Fijian Drua compete in the quarterfinals.

Managing director and chief executive, Andre Viljoen said the Superfan Experience will boost fan support for the team this weekend.

“Fiji Airways has proudly partnered with the Drua for the last two seasons, a testament of our commitment to rugby. Immediately after the win against the Queensland Reds on Saturday, we were inundated with requests for a special flight this weekend, and we have listened.”

“The high-spirited cheering and vocal support for the Drua at all home games has seen Fijians dubbed as the best fans in the world. Now, Christchurch will get to see a taste of it too.”

The Superfan Experience at $899 includes a special flight to Christchurch on Friday 9th June, access to the game on Saturday, a Drua fan experience, post-match transfers to the Christchurch International Airport and a flight back to Nadi on Saturday night.

Guests will have a day at leisure in Christchurch to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Garden City.

“The Drua have risen to the occasion and are sure to draw a large crowd on Saturday. Seeing their fans in large numbers at the stadium is sure to boost their morale and inspire them to a possible semi-final berth.

Viljoen added the game this weekend is all the more special for the national airline as sponsors for both the Fijian Drua and the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.