Tuesday, June 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Special flight for Drua vs Crusaders match

Action from the Super Rugby Round 3 clash between the Fijian Drua and the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka. The Fijian Drua registered a 25-24 upset win over the champions.

Fans of the Fijian Drua in Fiji can watch the historic Super Rugby Pacific playoff against the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium with the Fiji Airways Super Fan Experience this weekend.

Fiji Airways has worked out a special package for Fijians to cheer from the stands as the Fijian Drua compete in the quarterfinals.

Managing director and chief executive, Andre Viljoen said the Superfan Experience will boost fan support for the team this weekend.

“Fiji Airways has proudly partnered with the Drua for the last two seasons, a testament of our commitment to rugby. Immediately after the win against the Queensland Reds on Saturday, we were inundated with requests for a special flight this weekend, and we have listened.”

“The high-spirited cheering and vocal support for the Drua at all home games has seen Fijians dubbed as the best fans in the world. Now, Christchurch will get to see a taste of it too.”

The Superfan Experience at $899 includes a special flight to Christchurch on Friday 9th June, access to the game on Saturday, a Drua fan experience, post-match transfers to the Christchurch International Airport and a flight back to Nadi on Saturday night.

Guests will have a day at leisure in Christchurch to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Garden City.

“The Drua have risen to the occasion and are sure to draw a large crowd on Saturday. Seeing their fans in large numbers at the stadium is sure to boost their morale and inspire them to a possible semi-final berth.

Viljoen added the game this weekend is all the more special for the national airline as sponsors for both the Fijian Drua and the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie R...

Four years after their divorce became final, Brad Pitt and Angelina...
Entertainment

Ariana Grande pokes fun at her old ...

In a TikTok video, Ariana Grande jokingly shaded her younger self f...
Football

Kaltack in Vanuatu’s Inter Con squa...

A-League winner, Brian Kaltack has been included in Vanuatu’s final...
News

Juvenile charged over robbery and t...

A juvenile was among 37 persons charged by the Office of the Direct...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie &...

Entertainment
Four years...

Ariana Grande pokes fun at her o...

Entertainment
In a TikTo...

Kaltack in Vanuatu’s Inter Con s...

Football
A-League w...

Juvenile charged over robbery an...

News
A juvenile...

We cannot solve everything overn...

News
Prime Mini...

Significant investment needed to...

News
Acting Pri...

Popular News

Rabuka to join regional leaders ...

News
Prime Mini...

$7.2M for refurbishment of Labas...

News
Government...

Lautoka man charged over false r...

News
A 41-year-...

Johnson to return in ‘Fast and F...

Entertainment
Dwayne ‘Th...

Fiji keen to learn from Mauritiu...

News
Fiji is ke...

13 local businesses participate ...

Business
13 Fijian ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie ‘Vindictive’