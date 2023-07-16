Speeding leading cause of fatalities: Police

Speeding and pedestrians at fault are the leading causes of road fatalities to date, says the Fiji Police Force.

This according to Police calls for the need to reinforce the message that road safety is a shared responsibility.

The national road death toll currently stands at 51 compared to 20 for the same period last year.

This was revealed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu who said that 22 cases were linked to speeding, nine cases were due to pedestrians at fault, seven cases were due to dangerous driving, four as a result of drunk and drive, three were pedestrians who were under the influence of alcohol, two cases of hit and run, improper overtaking and driver fatigue.

ACP Driu said the Western Division has to date recorded the highest number of fatalities, recording 24 reports, followed by the Southern Division with 16 cases, North with six cases and Eastern Division with five cases.

Driu said as we head into the last six months of the year, the Police are pleading with all road users to cooperate with stakeholders in adopting a change of mindset, in that speed limits and road rules should be adhered to at all times, and not only when police are present.

He said by continuously disregarding road rules in the absence of Police or other law enforcement agencies, you develop a dangerous habit of complacency which will lead to serious accidents or fatalities.

He added the Police reiterate that road safety should not be complied with just because police are present, but should be complied with at all times, as they are there for your safety.

ACP Driu indicated that there is more than one victim when a serious or fatal accident occurs.

“Families of the victims and offenders are both affected, and they are calling on drivers and pedestrians to adopt a change of attitude and mindset about their responsibilities as road users.”