Speedy Young sets focus on Olympics

Newly signed Fijiana 7s winger, Heleina Young has set her sights on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 23-year-old former Secondary Schools sprint queen who represented the Queensland Reds women in Super W this season is excited to join the national set-up.

Young shared her enthusiasm about this new opportunity, saying, “I’m glad that I finally made a decision to sign the contract today… not everyone gets an opportunity to get called up to play at the Olympics.”

She also emphasized her commitment to learning and growth: “I’m here to learn, be part of this team, how they work with each other, learn and grow with them.”

“I have a long way to go, a lot to learn and hopefully I’m able to take in all that I need come Olympics.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
