Spike in permit scams, authorities warns

Police and the Land Transport Authority are warning Fijians not to send money to anyone who calls to say their taxi permit has been processed and is ready.

In a statement, Police continue to receive reports of victims sending money via MPAISA once they receive a call from a person claiming to be an employee of the Land Transport Authority.

Both the authorities have stressed that the LTA does not conduct transactions over the phone and would never ask any individual to send money for any of their pending applications.

The statement said that there are instances where scammers have insisted on payments to be made multiple times, which is a clear sign that it is a scam.

“Even more so if you receive the call, after normal working hours or during the weekend. People are losing their hard-earned money, and we urge anyone who receives a call of a similar nature, and to verify the information with authorities first,” the statement added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
