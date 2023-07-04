Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Spike in typhoid cases, says MOH

11 cases of Typhoid have been recorded by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services since June.

A statement released by the Ministry, said that a mass gathering in April in Wainiyavu Village in Namosi caused the outbreak.

The source of transmission in these areas is the use of contaminated river water from common household use, while their water dam is currently being serviced by the Water Authority of Fiji.

The Medical Team mobilised a Sub-Divisional Response Outbreak Team to conduct disease investigation, community screening, water and stool sampling.

Due to non-compliance of village restrictions, the Response Teams have advised neighbouring villages in the upper Namosi Province to minimise inter-village movements and unnecessary mass gatherings.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
