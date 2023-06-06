Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Spirit of fired up players scares Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says seeing the side’s physicality as they prepared for their Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal left him scared today.

Byrne said the team has unleashed a whole new side as they prepare for their toughest game yet, a rematch in the cold against the 11-time champions Crusaders.

“We are preparing to be really physical,” Byrne said.

“We understand we have to be more physical than we have been this year.”

“The boys went at each other today, it was scary to watch but they got through it.”

Byrne said there are no if and buts and the boys are ready to travel.

“They are ready to go down th Christchurch tomorrow and are ready for the quarterfinal.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
