Spiritual approach proves effective: Raiwalui

While Fiji may be devoid of rugby luxuries and experts in key fields, Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says they have relied on the services of spiritual mentor Reverend Joji Rinakama to prepare the side’s mental well-being.

Raiwalui said while support had been available in various amounts through the parent body World Rugby and sponsors, having a counselor that aligns the team with its beliefs had provided dividends.

“We are able to bring in a reverend,” Raiwalui said.

“You talk about mental well-being, but our mental well-being is in connection with our religion and people.”

“Our game and campaign are geared towards us being Fijians.”

“There is a difference between the developed and developing nations, but we have been very lucky with our sponsors.”

“World Rugby have been a great support for us.”

“We have prepared with what we have got, the best we can.”

“We may not get the luxuries of the sports psychologists, but we are lucky we have other things.”

Raiwalui added more games against elite rugby nations would also build Fiji rugby as well as any resources.

“We always want more resources, but you have to make do with what you have. I would take more matches over resources.

“The more matches we get at this level – I’m talking outside of the World Cup – if Fiji can get these tier-one matches more regularly, you’ve seen what these boys can do when they get competition,” he added.