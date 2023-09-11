Monday, September 11, 2023
Sponsor holds production for Fiji’s RWC opener

Fiji Water stopped production at their bottling plant in Yaqara to allow for their employess to enjoy the opening Rugby World Cup match between Wales and Fiji.

A Rugby World Cup Watch Party was hosted on site with a dedicated FIJI WaterFan Zone, set up at the loading docks.

Over 350 employees joined by their family members gathered to watch the game in Yaqara as well as their Lautoka branch at Naikabula.

The event was a success with workers enjoying the game as well as a valuable team bonding session.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
