Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Sporting icons motivate Junior Bula Boys

A number of sporting icons have been motivating Fiji U23 players in New Zealand where they are participating in the OFC Olympic Qualifiers.

Legendary boxer David Tua had a motivational session with the players last night to psyche them up mentally before the big clash against host and defending champions New Zealand today.

Former All Black Orene Ai’i visited the team camp in Auckland in the weekend and shared some wonderful insights about team work, discipline and brotherhood.

Sir Michael Jones and 7s great Eric Rush are also booked  for sessions with the team this week while recently appointed All Blacks 7s Coach Tomasi Cama Jnr is expected to meet players and provide them the additional morale boost before their opening match today.

The Fiji vs New Zealand match kicks off at 3pm at the Go Media Stadium.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
