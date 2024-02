Sporting bodies will have to fork out more to use Fiji Sports Council facilities from Monday, with a 6 per cent hike in venue hire rates announced.

This increase is attributed to the VAT change from 9 to 15 per cent, as endorsed by Minister of Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Despite the rise, the Council aims to lessen the impact on the sporting community, reaffirming its dedication to supporting sports and recreational activities.