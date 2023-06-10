Sports is a major remittance earner: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says sports has been identified as a major remittance earner for Fiji.

Saukuru made this comment while handing over sports equipment and spoke to members of the Yasawa Rugby Union Team at the Naisonisoni Methodist Church Hall in Nadi on Friday.

He said many sports personnel have seen its benefit while playing their trade overseas.

“Sports is not bad. While it helps with keeping you healthy, it is also a source of income for many in the country,” he told the players.

“I encourage you all to pursue your dreams in your respective sport and maximise your potential for a secure future.”

“Use sports to advocate against the use of drugs in sports and for leisure and let’s all contribute to a sporting future free of drugs in any form.”