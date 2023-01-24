Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Wakeham reportedly signs with Tigers

Off-contract Canterbury Bulldogs and Fiji Bati half Brandon Wakeham has reportedly joined the Wests Tigers for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old, who played at the 2022 World Cup, can play at either halfback or five-eighth.

He failed to cement a spot at the Bulldogs but could boost a side which has struggled greatly in recent seasons.

According to News Corp, they have now filled that void with Wakeham set to join the club.

Wakeham spent most of 2022 in the NSW Cup, and while he may be forced to do similar if he joins the Tigers, he would be likely to add to his 25 NRL games if there were any injuries during the course of the season.

His ability to slot in at dummy half could also see him play a utility role, although it’s tipped that with Koroisau and Jake Simpkin at the club, both of the dummy-halves will be in the best 17.

Wakeham’s performances in the NSW Cup last year were superb, leading Canterbury to the grand final, which they ultimately lost to the Penrith Panthers.

It’s understood that form has seen Tigers’ boss Sheens willing to sign Wakeham for 2023.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
