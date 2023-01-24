Murphy replaces injured Davids

James Murphy joined the South African 7s squad in Australia on Monday to replace injured teammate, Selvyn Davids, for this weekend’s HSBC Sydney Sevens.

Davids suffered a groin injury at the Hamilton 7s last weekend and is ruled out of the tournament at the Allianz Stadium, where South Africa will meet Kenya on Friday and Uruguay and New Zealand on Saturday in Pool B of the tournament.

Murphy is no stranger to the Blitzboks and made his 12th tournament appearance in Cape Town in December, where he played the last of his 52 games in a Springbok Sevens shirt.

He has not played in Australia before though, and will make his debut at the Sydney venue.