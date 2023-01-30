Nasinu and Rewa to kick start Futsal IDC

Nasinu and Rewa will kick start the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship on Thursday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The match will kick off at 4pm.

In other matches on the opening day, last season’s finalist Lami will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 5.30pm Lami while defending champions Suva will face Tavua at 7pm and a battle between Labasa and Savusavu at 8.30pm will draw the curtains.

On Friday at 4pm, Ba will take on Nasinu while Suva will battle Labasa at 5.30pm.

At 7pm, Tavua will play Savusavu while Nadi and Lami will wrap up day two with their match at 8.30pm.

The final group stage matches will be played on Saturday with the first game kicking off at 3pm between Suva and Savusavu.

Tavua will meet Labasa match at 4.30pm, Nadi will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 6pm while Ba and Rewa will clash in the final group match of the tournament at 7.30pm.

The finals will be played on Sunday.