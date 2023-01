Fiji U20 Captain Samuela Navoce and two other key players have applied to join Ba in this player transfer window.

Navoce, who featured for Suva last season wants to re-join his family in Ba while Seaqaqa’s Mohammed Rahim and Lautoka’s Gulam Razool have also applied to join the Men in Black.

Also set to add more stock to the squad this season is Labasa marksman Ratu Apenisa Anare who has also applied to make a switch.

The player transfer window closes at midnight today.