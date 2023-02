Police halfback Terio Tamani is back in the Fiji 7s squad.

Tamani swapped his traditional Police Blue jersey for the white at the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s today he represented the Fiji Development team.

Also roped into the squad are Naitasiri and Army youngster Anasa Qaranivalu, Apenisa Cakaubalavu and the strong Leo Naikasau.

19-year-old Eastern Blues pivot Joeli Baleilevuka who was part of the Fiji Bati Rugby League World Cup 50-man squad has also been selected into the development squad.