Our game plan clicked: Prasad

Ba Coach Deepesh Prasad says they executed an effective game plan to topple 4-time champions Suva in the final of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship at the Vodafone Arena last night.

Prasad revealed to FijiLive that their game plan was to overpower Suva and leave no room for mistakes.

“Suva is a skillful and fast paced Futsal team. We had to tackle small situations they applied. The players worked on the small tactics which is how we won the tournament.”

“Our plan was to defend and attack in their power play. We saw their semifinal and how they played against Labasa and we felt their game plan was really strong and if we understood their game plan and executed ours on time then we’d win so that’s what happened.”

“We applied our game plan from the very first second and made sure that we leave no room for mistakes in our territory. We planned not to only counter because if we did that then, our entire focus would be on them and wouldn’t have scored.”

After a 4-4 draw at halftime, Prasad said his message was to apply their skills and play more one-on-one futsal.

“This is the first time we played in the Futsal IDC final. From the last two years, we were knocked down in the pool games.”

“I told the players to work hard and put certain personal goals and work towards them. Futsal is a quick game and the team can score a goal within seconds and that’s how I told the boys that just go and score on every chance.”

“After the semifinal, we worked on our powerplay defence. We knew if Suva is down by a goal or two, they would come firing with their game plan.”