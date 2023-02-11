Saturday, February 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji FA receives huge sponsorship boost

Fiji Football Association received a huge $385,000.00 sponsorship from Digicel Fiji today for this season’s competitions.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the financial support will assist the districts during the competitions.

The Digicel Fiji Futsal League which kicks off on Monday will receive $25,000.00.

The Digicel Fiji Women’s Super League which kicks off from the 19th will receive $30,000.00.

The Digicel Fiji Women’s Senior League which kicks off at a later date will get $30,000.00.

The Digicel Fiji Senior League (teams in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu zone) and the 10 teams in the Premier League will get $240,000.00.

The Digicel Boys and Girls Under 19 Youth League will receive $15,000.00 each and the Digicel Boys and Girls under 15 competition will get $15,000.00 each.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

AG wants discriminatory policies re...

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga has instru...
Football

Ex Fiji skipper joins Labasa

Former Ba and national captain Sonali Rao...
Business

Flexible travel options for NZ boun...

Fiji Airways is offering flexible travel options to customers booke...
Rugby

Tigers compare Api to legend Robbie...

Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has compared Fiji Bati hooker Apisai ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

AG wants discriminatory policies...

News
Attorney G...

Ex Fiji skipper joins Labasa

Football
...

Flexible travel options for NZ b...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Tigers compare Api to legend Rob...

Rugby
Wests Tige...

Sowakula dots in huge Chiefs win...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

US values close partnership with...

News
President ...

Popular News

Flexible travel options for NZ b...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Qiliho investigated for abuse of...

News
Suspended ...

Teams to share CVC Leg 1 points

Football
Fiji Footb...

Keep the faith in Fiji 7s team: ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Pathaan continues to break recor...

Entertainment
Shah Rukh ...

Fiji Development wins Nawaka 7s ...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

AG wants discriminatory policies removed