Fiji FA receives huge sponsorship boost

Fiji Football Association received a huge $385,000.00 sponsorship from Digicel Fiji today for this season’s competitions.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the financial support will assist the districts during the competitions.

The Digicel Fiji Futsal League which kicks off on Monday will receive $25,000.00.

The Digicel Fiji Women’s Super League which kicks off from the 19th will receive $30,000.00.

The Digicel Fiji Women’s Senior League which kicks off at a later date will get $30,000.00.

The Digicel Fiji Senior League (teams in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu zone) and the 10 teams in the Premier League will get $240,000.00.

The Digicel Boys and Girls Under 19 Youth League will receive $15,000.00 each and the Digicel Boys and Girls under 15 competition will get $15,000.00 each.