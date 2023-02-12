Sunday, February 12, 2023
Marksman Saniel to rejoin Whites

Ni-Vanuatu striker Alex Saniel will rejoin Suva this season.

Suva President Ritesh Pratap confirmed to FijiLive that Saniel will join the team on 23 February.

He said the former Vanuatu age group and national striker’s inclusion will add more depth and attacking prowess to the team.

Saniel briefly featured for Suva in the 2021 season and left due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also had a short stint with Lautoka in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo Wilkins will not be part of Suva’s campaign this year.

Pratap said Wilkins has returned to Vanuatu and will be replaced by Saniel in the squad.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
