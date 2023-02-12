Sunday, February 12, 2023
Tahioa to bolster Suva’s campaign

Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa is back in the country and will boost Suva’s campaign in the second and deciding leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion against Rewa today.

Tahioa missed the first leg as he was still in the Solomon Islands on break.

Suva boss Ritesh Pratap said Tahioa will add more strength to the team and should be in the match day squad.

The creative midfielder has already won a CVC title with Labasa and will look for a double at the Laucala oval.

The all exciting battle between the two Southern giants will commence at 3pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
