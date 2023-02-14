Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Coach Ali returns to guide Ba

Experienced Coach Imdad Ali is back to lead Ba’s campaign in the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League which commences on Sunday.

Ali took a break after the Inter District Championship in Suva last October and passed the coaching reigns to Ronil Kumar who successfully guided the young Men in Black brigade to win the Pacific Cup in Nadi in November.

Kumar is expected to work alongside Ali in preparing the team for their opening match against Tailevu Naitasiri.

The match will officially open the Premier Division competition at 1pm on Sunday at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
