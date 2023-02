Four Fijian referees have added another milestone to their career by attaining Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) badge which will allow them to officiate in regional competitions.

The four referees are Dr Neeshil Varman, Mohammed Altaf, Krishneel Prasad and Kaushik Kumar.

The quartet is currently in Samoa and with the listing, they will officiate in the preliminary round of the OFC Champions League which is currently underway in Apia.