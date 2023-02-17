Friday, February 17, 2023
Tawake excited to lead Drua again

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua skipper Bitila Tawake has expressed her excitement to lead the side in the Super W again this season.

With five weeks away from their game in Nadi, Tawake said the defending champions are preparing well to retain their title.

“We are just sharpening up some woes, getting the bond together and with the new girls coming in, they are getting used to the environment. The senior players are letting them know what to do and what not to do. Having a team culture in place is a very key factor in our Super W campaign.”

In terms of being offered a $10,000 contract and players receiving overseas offers, Tawake said: “Something is better than nothing and we’ll take it. It depends on the opportunity that comes but my loyalty lies with Fijiana Drua right now.”

She added the new and the senior players are gelling well and are eager to showcase their talent against the overseas teams in the competition.

“I just tell the players to work hard and be humble in whatever you do because being in the 32 squad is not easy. We’ve been trying to put together a strong team for the last few months so this is a great opportunity to play this year especially those who have turned down overseas contracts.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
