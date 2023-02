The Digicel Fiji Premier League (DFPL) will kick start this weekend with Round 2 fixtures after Round 1 matches were postponed last week due to bad weather.

Labasa and Lautoka will officially open the compeitition with their clash at 1.30pm at Subrail Park on Saturday  while Ba will play Navua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau.

On Sunday at 3pm, Nadroga will host Nadi at Lawaqa Park while Tailevu Naitasiri will travel to Garvey Park to meet newly promoted Tavua.