Exciting playoff awaits Southern giants

An exciting two-legged OFC Champions League playoff between Rewa and Suva will be played this week at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Delta Tigers as the winners of last season’s Digicel Premier League and the capital city side as runner-up of last year will battle for supremacy and the opportunity to secure the lone spot from Fiji to the regional competition.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal said the two matches will be exciting as both teams proved their consistency last season.

“Rewa has been consistent last year while Suva dominated and we can expect firecrackers to explode when the two teams meet again for the qualification to the OCL 2023,” Pal told Fiji FA Media.

“Both teams have been preparing well and getting ready for the important clash.”

“This Thursday will be the third time the two teams will meet this year as they played in the two-leg Pillay Garments Champion series and displayed constructive football.”

The first leg this Thursday will kick off at 7pm while the second leg on Sunday will be played at 3pm.