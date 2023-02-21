Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Fijian Drua secure insurance deal

The Fijian Drua today secured a partnership deal with FijiCare Insurance Limited which will see the franchise covered by a comprehensive suite of insurance products.

The sponsorship deal will see the insurance innovator’s brand feature prominently on the shorts of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans said they are delighted to welcome FijiCare to the sponsorship vuvale.

“It’s wonderful to partner with Fiji’s leading provider of medical and general insurance and our team kit will proudly feature the FijiCare brand for every match – whether it’s home or away.”

“Sponsors like FijiCare are vitally important for a professional club like the Drua, and we look forward to working with them to highlight their comprehensive current and upcoming suite of innovative insurance products.”

FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju commented on the milestone sponsorship.

“We are very proud to be the official insurer for the Fijian Drua. We are inspired by the Fijian Drua team, who through their passion, resilience and innovative style of rugby bring joy to many Fijians.”

“We at FijiCare aspire to the same attributes where through our culture of innovation and promotion of financial inclusion bring accessible insurance products for all Fijians.

Fans and global broadcast audiences will see FijiCare on the Drua kit from Round 1 this weekend, when the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team take on Moana Pasifika at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
