Nadi wins NZFFI Battle of Giants

Nadi clinched the New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) Battle of the Giants on Sunday in Auckland after overcoming Labasa 1-0 in the final.

Auckland City striker Angus Kilkoly netted the winner for the Shuaib Khan captained side.

Nadi also had the services of top players like Beniamino Mateinaqara, Samuela Kautoga, brothers Osea Vakatalesau and Sekove Finau, Noa Vukica, Rinal Prasad, Jeshal Kumar, James Hoyt and Nicholas Lawrence.

Labasa on the other hand had old war horses Alvin Avinesh and Salesh Kumar.

Nadi started its campaign with a 1-0 to Ba before bouncing back to beat Rakiraki 2-1 and Lautoka 3-0.

In the quarterfinals, they overcame Rewa 2-1 before outclassing IDC champions Nasinu 3-0.

Meanwhile, Nasinu striker Mohammed Shazil Ali scooped the golden boot in the Get Fresh Supermarket sponsored tournament after netting 6 goals.

For the first time ever, an invitational team, Edmonton Ba from Canada also participated in the tournament while Women’s football was also introduced and Suva walked away winners after beating Tavua 3-2 in an exciting affair.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
