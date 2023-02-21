Seru challenges Vodafone Trophy competitors

Former Queen Victoria School Head Boy and new Kaiviti Silktails intake Tomasi Seru Junior is challenging rugby league lovers in schools around the country to step up.

With the commencement of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition this week, Seru said it was an opportune time for the next brand of rugby league players.

“For a number of us in the Silktails right now, we are proof that if you commit yourself you will get spotted,” Seru told FijiLive.

The 18-year-old from Ketei Village in Totoya in Lau was drafted into the Silktails outfit after completing secondary school last year.

“It is a lot of hardwork and sacrifice, and you don’t just get to the top stage in seconds.

“I know this year’s competition will be exciting and there are many stars to be found during this year’s games.”

Head Coach Wes Naiqama also echoed similar sentiments challenging FSSRL players to give their best during this year’s tournament.

The Vodafone Trophy competition begins this weekend on Saturday February 25.